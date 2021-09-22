Two Kansas universities compete to combat hunger

(KSNT) – Two colleges are battling, but this is no bitter rivalry. Instead, their competition is for the benefit of both communities.

Washburn and Emporia State are competing in their annual food drive. Both schools are raising money and collecting food for local and university food pantries.

While the total amount of food will be split between both schools, the university that contributes more will get bragging rights and a chance to pie the student body president and vice president of the losing school.

The competition highlights the growing need for food security on college campuses.

“Part of our duty as students is to look out for each other, as well as the university to provide everything necessary to ensure we have the most opportunity to succeed in every way possible,” Washburn Campus and Community Affairs Director Shayden Hanes said. “If you’re hungry and you’re starving, you are not going to be able to learn at the capacity that you could if you were on a full stomach.”

The last day to contribute food or funds for the competition is Sept. 30.

The Washburn food pantry is by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, contact the LinC Office (Benton Hall 208) or call 785-670-1950.