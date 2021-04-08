Two local golfers will compete in Masters Tournament

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JUNE 14: Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 14, 2020 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (KSNT) – The 2021 Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, Georgia begins Thursday and the 88-man field includes two prominent players from Kansas.

Shawnee Heights graduate Gary Woodland will tee off at 11:36 a.m. Topeka time. His playing partners are Kevin Na and Zach Johnson.

Woodland has competed on the PGA Tour since 2009 and has four wins; he is known as one of the longest hitters on tour. Woodland won the U.S. Open in 2019, his first major championship and sixth professional victory.

Robert Streb is also in the field. His playing partners are Sebastian Munoz and Henrik Stenson.

Their tee time is set for 7:26 a.m. Topeka time. Streb earned All-American honors while playing collegiate golf at Kansas State University.

He turned pro in 2009.

In November 2020, Streb won in a playoff over Kevin Kisner at the RSM Classic, giving him his second PGA Tour victory (both at the same tournament), and his first in six years.