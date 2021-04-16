Two local universities make list of top 10 best value colleges in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KS (WDAF) — Is someone in your family trying to decide where to go to college? SmartAsset is out with a new study on the colleges that give students the best return on their educational investment.

Kansas State University in Manhattan takes the top spot among Kansas colleges and universities, and the University of Kansas in Lawrence came in a close second.

The financial technology company determined the best value colleges by looking at things like scholarships and grants, starting salary, tuition, living costs, and retention rate.

See the full top 10 best value colleges in Kansas below.

You can find an interactive map on SmartAssets.com as well as more information on the study.