TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Two people were attacked and robbed in west Topeka early Sunday morning. Police responded to the robbery in the 1100 block of SW Hillsdale around 2:30 a.m.

The victim reported two people, one who he knew, came to his door, and he allowed them inside. Police said when they were inside, one of the suspects struck the caller and another person in the head with a weapon. Police said both victims had minor injuries.

The two suspects stole items from the home and took one victim's car. Police found one of the suspects in the stolen car near 17th and Gage and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect tried to get away starting a chase that ended at 20th and Oakley. Police said he got out of the car and tried to run away on foot.

Police caught William Blue, 33-years-old, and booked him into Shawnee County Jail for aggravated robbery, felony theft, battery, felony attempt to flee and elude, driving while suspended, and other traffic charges.