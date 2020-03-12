Two men charged in Vermillion man’s murder

MARSHALL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Two men were charged today with first degree murder in connection with the death of a Vermillion man.

On Thursday the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal investigated after the Jan. 24 death of 83-year-old Donald E. McLaughlin, at his home.

The Marshall County Attorney filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Jeremy M. Penix II, of Melvern, and 47-year-old Jefferson S. Goad, of Waverly, connected to McLaughlin’s death. Both men are charged with first degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, arson, and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Jefferson S. Goad

They were both in custody prior to today’s charges. Penix is being held at the Washington County Jail, and Goad is jailed in Marshall County.

Criminal charges are merely accusations. Individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. No further information will be released at this time.

