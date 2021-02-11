Two new outdoor dining spaces coming to downtown Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The city of Manhattan is going to build two new outdoor dining spaces in the downtown area. These will join seven other outdoor spaces the city built last fall.

The new spaces will be built in front of AJ’s NY Pizzeria at 301 Poyntz Ave. and Pool House Kitchen & Bar at 219 South 4th St.

The Manhattan City Commission approved the proposal 5-0. The platforms cost around $30,000 each and the city has spent around $220,000 on the existing platforms.

Deputy City Manager Jason Hilgers said they’ve seen financial data from Tap House and Bourbon & Bake, which both have these outdoor spaces. He said it shows the platforms are worth the investment.

“This is what 2020 did for our businesses and here’s the difference the platforms made in the last couple of months,” Hilgers said. “Even in the temperatures that we were experiencing in November and December, they were seeing an uptick just because of that additional seating.”

The platforms have been used to expand seating for restaurants since indoor seating was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, Hilgers said the platforms aren’t permanent and could move once the pandemic is over.

“I mean they could be moved to an area where we want to do like food trucks and outdoor dining,” Hilgers said. “They don’t have to stay where they are at. They are obviously serving a real purpose.”

Hilgers said the city owns the platforms and they are leased to the restaurants. He said they are made with quality materials and are expected to last for the next 20 years.