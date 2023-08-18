TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 70-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman were taken to an area hospital after a crash on U.S. Highway 24 on Thursday.

At 6:28 p.m., the 70-year-old man from Perry was driving a 1997 Toyota Pickup west on U24 when another vehicle changed lanes and forced him off the highway to the left, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.

The driver and passenger, a 66-year-old woman also from Perry, were both taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries, according to KHP crash logs.

Both the driver and occupant were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the log.