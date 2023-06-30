TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people sustained minor injuries after a mid-morning fire.

Topeka firefighters responded to a housefire on the 2700 block of SW Boswell Avenue at 9 a.m. Friday, June 30, according to a press release from the City of Topeka. Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke coming from the basement and were able to quickly put out the fire.

Two people occupied the house, but were able to escape before TFD arrived, according to the press release. The two occupants were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

After investigating, the Topeka Fire Department determined the cause of the fire to be accidental, caused by a natural gas leak during HVAC repairs, according to the press release. The TFD said the total loss in the incident is $5,000, all in relation to the structure.