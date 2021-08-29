Two people shot, Topeka police investigating if shootings are related

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people were shot in Topeka Saturday night and the Topeka Police Department is trying to figure out if the two shootings are related.

TPD said they received reports about the first shooting just before 10:30 p.m. They arrived at the 2500 block of Southeast Maryland Avenue and found an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after that shooting, officers responded to the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and Southwest Mulvane Avenue in reference to a single-car crash. TPD said when officers arrived, they found the car had driven into a concrete retaining wall on the south side of 29th Street. They also found the adult man driver suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

If you know anything about either of these incidents, you’re asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.