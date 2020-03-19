Two positive coronavirus cases reported by Morris County Health Department

Close up of microbiologist hand with surgical gloves holding a positive blood test result for coronavirus. Test tubes rack with blood sample for covid-19 virus, on white background with copy space.

MORRIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — The Morris County Public Health Department was notified of two positive COVID-19 test results on March 18.

The two people who tested positive visited several locations in Council Grove while symptomatic.

The health department said these are the following locations they went to:

Watts Coffee March 12th and 13th in the morning

Rays Apple Market March 12th mid morning

Life Center March 13th morning

Twin Lakes Liquor Store March 13th mid afternoon

Ad Astra Restaurant March 13th 6:30 p.m.

These locations and times are being released so that anyone who may have been at the same location at the same time and are symptomatic should call their health care provider.

You’re asked to call your health provider if you believe you have been exposed AND have symptoms of COVID-19:

Temperature of 100 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

You are reminded to follow CDC guidelines, wash your hands often, cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze and stay calm.

As of 10:00 a.m. on March 18, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment had not included these 2 cases in the number updates they send out daily.

This is the release sent by the Morris County Health Department: