Two people cited and released after being taken into custody at Kicks 66 convenience store

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police cited and released two people Wednesday morning after being cited for discharge of a firearm and open container violation, according to Topeka police.

Police were able to catch up with the pair at the Kicks 66 convenience store just south of I-470 and Gage. Officers took one male and one female into custody.

One person was cited for discharge of a firearm and both were cited for open container violations. After the citations were issued they were released according to Topeka police.

