JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people have been reported dead by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has said that, after responding to a report of a deceased person at the residence at 15000 block of 94th Rd., two people have been reported as deceased. Jackson County investigators are still on the scene as of 9:30 p.m. Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to this incident.

The identities of the deceased has yet to be released. KSNT will post more information when it becomes available.