TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is responding to a multi-vehicle rollover crash on I-70 near Carlson Road near the Shawnee/Wabaunsee county line.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. Friday morning. Icy conditions and wet weather may have played a role in the accidents.

The Shawnee County Sheriffs Office and Kansas Highway Patrol are currently on scene monitoring the situation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.