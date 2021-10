OTTAWA (KSNT) – A Topeka native is now a record holder two times over Saturday.

With a final time of 14 hours and 35 minutes, Topeka High School Assistant Principal Rob Hays has broken two road 100 mile records at the Ottawa Rails-to-Trails Extravaganza.

Nationally, Hays set the age group record for 55 to 59-year-olds by one hour and 15 minutes. Statewide, regardless of age group, Hays now has the record by five minutes.