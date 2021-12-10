Two suspects charged in Topeka human trafficking operation

TOPEKA, KS (KSNT) – Two suspects have been charged with the conclusion of a recent human trafficking operation.

The undercover operation began months ago, according to a release from the Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay, as law enforcement agents began contacting individuals on the internet that were searching for underage girls.

Maxwell Lee Bergstrom (Photo courtesy of the Shawnee County Corrections Department)

On Nov. 23, 2021, an operation took place where two suspects arrived at an address in Topeka with the intent of engaging in sexual acts with minor females. Both men were taken into custody separately.

The two suspects taken into custody were Thomas Gideon IV and Maxwell Lee Bergstrom. Gideon was charged with electronic solicitation of a child and was posted on a $350,000 bond with a court date set for Jan. 20, 2022.

Bergstrom was also charged with electronic solicitation of a child along with two counts of violating the offender registration act. Bergstrom is being held in custody with a bond set at $350,000 with a preliminary hearing set for 9:00 a.m. on March 11, 2022.