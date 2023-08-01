TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) announced two suspects were in custody in connection to a robbery at a Topeka Kwik Shop.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery around 10 p.m. Monday at the Kwik Shop at Southwest 21st and Randolph Ave, according to a press release from the TPD. Citizens provided information leading officers to a suspect vehicle.

Before 11:30 p.m., officers saw the vehicle at 20th and Southwest Lincoln Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver ran from police. Citizens gave officers information leading them back to the 2000 block of SW Lincoln where the car was reportedly parked in a garage, according to TPD.

The people in the car ran into a house on the property. The department said police tried to contact the people inside but were unsuccessful, so they got a warrant to search the home.

At 5:45 a.m. Aug. 1, two individuals left the house and were taken into custody. The suspects are currently detained pending further investigation, according to TPD.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or submit an anonymous tip to Shwenee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.