TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nine more musicians are going into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame.

On Saturday, nine artists and bands performed as part of the induction ceremony. “The Group” and Mark Toelkes, who are both from Topeka, took the stage at Liberty Hall in Lawrence.

Throughout KSMHoF’s existence, they have inducted musicians from all over the state.

“We try and represent as much of the state of Kansas as we can,” Vice President of KSMHoF Danny Fleming said. “We’ve had talented people from Dodge City all the way to the eastern part of the state.”

