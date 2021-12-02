Two Topekans arrested in connection to deadly Lawrence shooting

Ansley Fogle and Mehki McDaniel were both arrested in connection to a recent fatal shooting in Lawrence. (Courtesy photo from McPherson County Sheriff’s Office)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Two have been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Lawrence that left an 18-year-old man dead.

According to a press release from the Lawrence Police Department, officers teamed up with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and McPherson County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Mehki McDaniel, 20, and Ansley Fogle, 24, both of Topeka. McDaniel was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and felony theft. Fogle was arrested on charges of interference with law enforcement and obstructing apprehension or prosecution.

Both McDaniel and Fogle are being held in the McPherson County Jail pending extradition. The shooting they’re facing charges in relation to occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 24 in the 200 block of Yorkshire Drive. Officers came to a home in the area and found Peyton Whitaker, 18, of Topeka, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.