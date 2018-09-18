Two Topeka men jailed after deadly Ohio music fest Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Taylor Hatley [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Peter Ramos [ + - ]

THORNVILLE, OH. (KSNT) - The party apparently got out way of hand at a music festival in a small town east of Columbus, Ohio this past weekend. Two Topeka men were among those arrested for drug charges. The arrests were part of a string of incidents including two drug overdose deaths at the "Lost Lands Music Festival" in Thornville, Ohio.

Authorities said Peter M. Ramos, 27, of Topeka was found in possession of more than 70 ecstasy pills and was charged with aggravated trafficking drugs.

Taylor J. Hatley, 25, also of Topeka was observed by detectives "throwing a bag of suspected cocaine into a trash can." They say they recovered the bag and believe it contained cocaine and fentanyl. Hatley was charged with possession of drugs.

Hatley and Ramos were among seven men arrested for possessing or selling drugs.

Two men-- one from North Carolina , the other from Michigan man died of drug overdoses at the festival Sunday.