Two Topeka organizations host a sole warming event

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Throughout the month of September, Valeo Behavioral Health and Envista Credit Union are partnering to donate socks to the less fortunate.

The Socktember event was a huge success, raising almost 5,000 pairs of socks.

“With the cold weather coming our way, we just need socks to be able to provide to everybody who visits us here at Valeo,” Aimee Copp-Hasty said, the development director at Valeo.

The socks will be distributed next week to those who use Valeo’s services and are in need.