Two Topeka teachers help student escape from house fire during online class

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Topeka teachers helped one of their online students escape a house fire that broke out during their one-on-one zoom class Tuesday afternoon.

The student was taking a personalized zoom class with his teachers, Catherine Wrisley and Kathleen Foster, when the fire broke out. The teachers were able to calm the student and help him escape the fire, directing him safely outside his home. They then stayed on the phone with him through the event, according to the school district.

Topeka Public Schools said it is one of a few districts that offer personalized lesson plans for students who need them, and the “experience shows virtual learning is not only helpful for instruction, but also important for providing the social and emotional supports students need.”