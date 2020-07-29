Two Topekans arrested after car chase

Topeka, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people after a short chase Tuesday night, according to to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s department.

Deputies arrested 29-year-old Marvin Harvey on charges of:

Reckless driving

Flee and elude law enforcement: fail to stop

improper driving on landed roadway

driving with an invalid licence.

Speeding

Inaccurate license place

possession of opiate

Trafficking contraband in correctional institution

The car chase started around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday after a deputy tried to pull Harvey over near the I-470/I-70 interchange. Harvey started to pull over, and then moved back onto the highway and sped away. The pursuit ended near MW MacVicar Avenue and NW Shawna Drive. The Sheriff’s officer arrested both people in the car, according to a press release.

The car passenger, 21-year-old Topeka resident Jordan Green, was arrested on a misdemeanor drug charge.

Both men are now booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections