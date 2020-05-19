Two Topekans arrested for trying to kill homeowner during burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Topeka men were arrested for attempted murder after officers said they fired a gun at a homeowner during a burglary in southeast Shawnee County.

The arrests stem from a case at a home in the 10000 block of SE Paulen Road. Detectives with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office were able to find two suspects at a business near 37th Street and Topeka Boulevard. Deputies arrested 44-year-old Nathaniel Armstrong and 25-year old Michal Lewis, both of Topeka.

Deputies responded to the house shortly after 2 o’clock Monday afternoon. While at home, the homeowner heard noises in the house and discovered two men inside the residence. One of them shot at the victim as they were fleeing the scene. The victim was unharmed. During the burglary, the suspects stole a cell phone and a rifle from the residence.

The pair was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:

-Attempted 2nd degree murder

-Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon

-Aggravated burglary

-Felony criminal damage

-Theft

-Possession of stolen property

