Two Topekans arrested in Wednesday morning burglary, including 4 stolen vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police arrested two people for burglary and theft in southeast Topeka Wednesday.

Floyd Newman III, 26, and Erick Pusch, 47, of Topeka are in custody on charges of burglary and theft.

Officers arrived at the 1600 block of SE 22nd Street around 7 a.m. Wednesday in response to a reported burglary, according to Topeka Police. Based on the suspect and vehicle description, Topeka police were able to locate a parked car outside a home less than a mile from the call.

Police found stolen items while trying to make contact with the residence, and after obtaining a search warrant, the items stolen were returned to the owner. Officers also located four stolen vehicles, according to a news release.