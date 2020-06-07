Two Topekans die in head on crash on 45th street

45th Crash – Courtesy of Melissa Dennison

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people died in a head on crash that happened in Shawnee County on Saturday night.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 2400 block of SE 45th Street.

Two cars crashed head on, killing both of the drivers.

Deputies identified those drivers as 61-year-old Lisa Reser from Topeka, and 52-year-old Donald Doty from Topeka.

There were no passengers in either car.

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the crash.

