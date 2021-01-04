Two Topekans jailed on meth and child endangerment charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — Jackson County Deputies pulled over and arrested two adults from Topeka on drug and child endangerment charges Saturday following a traffic stop near the Prairie Band Casino in Mayetta.

Deputies stopped a Chevy Tahoe that allegedly had an illegal license plate. The driver, Kaley Lindberg, 28, was arrested for aggravated endangerment of a child, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked.

The passenger, Brian Douglas Pokrandt, 53, was arrested for aggravated endangerment of a child, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

