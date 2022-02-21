TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topeka police officers were injured in an accident in Oakland on Monday, Feb. 21.

According to a police report, at 5:50 p.m. officers from the TPD were responding to a domestic call in the Oakland area and were approaching SE 4th and SE Golden when a vehicle traveling westbound ran the stop sign and struck the police car. The two officers inside were taken to a local hospital for treatment and were later released.

Olbin Adinai Gutierrez-Garcia, 21, of Topeka was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges: