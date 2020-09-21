Two Trump signs set on fire in Emporia

As the presidential race heats up someone attempted to set two oversize Trump campaign signs in Emporia on fire this weekend.

The signs sit on the front lawn of 216 W 6th Ave. which is now known as the Breckenridge Hotel, but is the former Lowther North building.

The Emporia Fire Department confirmed they were called to the scene at 12:09 a.m. Sunday morning and were released by 12:21 a.m.

Battalian Chief Ryan Conley told KSNT the fire was out when they arrived but there was some “smoldering” in the grass. Firefighters soaked the area as a precaution.

A sign for candidate Tracey Mann, was not touched.

The incident remains under investigation however anyone with information about the incident can call the Fire Marshal’s Office at 343-4230.