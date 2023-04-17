Update: The scene was cleared as of 8:20 a.m., according to Shawnee County dispatch.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Commuters may experience traffic disruptions after a two-vehicle crash blocked part of 21st and Randolph Monday morning.

The Topeka Police Department was on the way to the crash as of 6:48 a.m., according to SNSO dispatch. Dispatch said AMR had passed the scene and reported no known injuries.

The eastbound lane of 21st at SW Randolph and both lanes of 21st near SW Macvicar may have traffic delays, according to Kandrive.org.