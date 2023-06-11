SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A two-vehicle crash left one Topeka man dead Saturday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash took place Saturday, June 10, at 5:20 p.m. twenty-six year old Brandon Bumgarner of Topeka, the driver of a 2008 Grand Marquis, was driving Southbound on Huxman Road. Failing to clear a stop sign properly, Bumgarner did not see the driver of a 2001 Silverado driving Westbound on U.S. Highway 24.

The driver of the Silverado hit Bumgarner’s driver’s side door, killing Bumgarner and putting his car in a ditch. The driver of the Silverado was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected minor injuries