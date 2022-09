TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two vehicle crash on westbound I-70 may cause brief delays for those traveling to the Kansas State football game.

The crash near milepost 231 involved a semi and car, Kansas Highway Patrol’s Trooper Ben said on Twitter around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Trooper Ben reminds people in the area to slow down and move over for any first responders in the area.