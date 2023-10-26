MANHATTAN (KSNT) – One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Manhattan.

At 6:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25 the Riley County Police Department (RCPD) responded to a crash at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Seth Child Road.

On arrival, officers found a crash involving two vehicles. The area was closed for a short amount of time but has since been reopened, according to RCPD Spokesperson Hali Rowland.

One person was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries, according to Rowland.

