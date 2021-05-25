Two water main breaks lead state to issue advisory for thousands in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A boil water advisory has gone into effect Tuesday for a specific portion of Manhattan because of dropping water system pressure, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The Boil Water Advisory was issued due to water system pressure in this area dropping below acceptable levels. This is not a Boil Water Order. When water system pressure drops below 20 psi, there is the potential for contamination. Two water main breaks that happened earlier this morning caused the drop in pressure for this area. Kansas Department of Health and Environment

The portion of Manhattan under the boil water advisory stretches from:

Eastern Boundary: South Delaware Road

Southern Boundary: Stagg Hill Road at Rosencutter Road

Western Boundaries: EJ Frick Drive at Amherst Avenue, Tamarak Drive at Arbor Drive

Northern Boundaries: Wildcat Creek at Seth Child Road, Poyntz Avenue at South Delaware Road

The KDHE said it issues boil advisories when there is potential for contaminated water, but not confirmed. As a precaution, it recommends everyone in the affected area boils any water used for food and drink. If the KDHE confirms there is water contamination, it sends out a boil order.

“There was no known contamination,” said Randy DeWitt, Assistant Director of Public Works. “The advisory is strictly procedural because we know that some areas of the water system dropped below the water pressure threshold of 20 psi. We will be conducting system bacteriological testing as required by KDHE, as well as water system flushing as necessary. KDHE will not rescind the advisory until all test results are returned negative for total coliform bacteria.”

Under the advisory, the KDHE asks people to follow the advice below:

Use bottled or boiled water for people and pets to drink, as well as to prepare and cook food

Bring any non-bottled water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute, then allow it to cool before using

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator

It is ok to shower and bathe in tap water but be careful not to swallow any water

Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water

Household dishwashers are generally safe to use if the water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit or the dishwasher has a sanitizing cycle

To wash dishes by hand, wash and rinse as normal, then in a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water, soak the dishes for at least 1 minute then let air dry completely before using again

View a map of the affected area below from the City of Manhattan’s Public Works Department: