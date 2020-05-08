Tyreek Hill donates 100 meals to healthcare workers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill showed his appreciation this week for essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

He and his foundation partnered with Chick-fil-A to donate 100 meals to medical professionals and front line workers at Saint Luke’s North.

Hill said he believes healthcare workers deserve the support.

“They are out here grinding, man. I can’t do nothing but just be thankful for them,” Hill said. “The same way I’m grinding on the field, they’re grinding right here in their department you know. They are winning their own Super Bowl. Hats off to them.”