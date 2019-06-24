Tyreek Hill to meet with NFL this week, discuss fate

Kansas City Chief’s wide receiver Tyreek Hill is set to meet with NFL representatives this week, according to a report from 810 Sports Radio.

Sources told 810 Sports Radio’s Kevin Kietzman that investigators from the NFL are to conduct “multiple interviews” with Hill, indicating that they are ready to move toward a decision on Hill’s career.

Hill is expected to have legal representation with him during all meetings.

An investigation into whether Hill abused his three-year-old son began in March, leading to his suspension from all team activities at the end of April.

The case was deemed “no longer active” by Johnson County DA, Steve Howe on June 8, though Tyreek Hill remains banned from all team activities.

While the criminal investigation has been closed, the Kansas Department for Children and Families has an ongoing case and is working toward family reintegration.

Suggest a correction or submit a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.