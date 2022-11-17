KANSAS (KSNT) – Tyson Fresh Meats announced it is voluntarily recalling 93,679 pounds of ground beef that could be contaminated with hard mirror-like pieces.
The products impacted by the recall were produced at an Amarillo, Texas, facility on Nov. 2 and sent to one retail customer in Texas.
The included recalled products include:
- HCF 73% Ground Beef 10-pound Chub, 347980010, freeze by date 11/25/2022
- HCF 73% Ground Beef 5-pound Chub, 3477980000, freeze by date 11/25/2022
- H-E-B 80% Ground Chuck 5-pound Chub, 4122017213, freeze by date 11/25/2022