A marshmallow cookie product is being recalled from store shelves after Salmonella was discovered in a recent sampling.

KANSAS (KSNT) – Tyson Fresh Meats announced it is voluntarily recalling 93,679 pounds of ground beef that could be contaminated with hard mirror-like pieces.

The products impacted by the recall were produced at an Amarillo, Texas, facility on Nov. 2 and sent to one retail customer in Texas.

The included recalled products include: