ELLSWORTH COUNTY (KSNT) – One person is dead after an wreck involving a vehicle pulling a U-Haul with a motorcycle in it in Ellsworth County on Saturday.

At 10 a.m. on June 18, crews responded to a crash on 1-70 eastbound 5 miles west of Kansas Highway 14.

Terry Ross, 64, of Colorado Springs, was ejected from his Chevy Tahoe after it entered the median and then overcorrected into the south ditch. The unit separated and the motorcycle was thrown from the U-Haul. Ross was dead on the scene.