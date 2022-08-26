TOPEKA (KSNT) – Upcoming bridge inspections in Topeka are expected to slow down traffic next week.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, two bridges on U.S. 75 Highway will undergo inspections that will result in lane closures. The work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Aug. 29, KDOT will close the right lane of northbound U.S. 75 Hwy between I-70 and the Lower Silver Lake Road exit. On Aug. 30, work will reduce the southbound U.S. 75 overpass to eastbound I-70 down to one lane. The eastbound I-70 exit to northbound U.S. 75 will also close around 10 a.m. for one hour. Traffic will detour to Gage Boulevard then to westbound I-70 then to northbound U.S. 75 while the closure is in place.

Motorists should expect slow-moving traffic through the work zones. To keep up with other road work projects, go to www.kandrive.org or call 511.