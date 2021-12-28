U.S. 75 reduced to one lane for inspection in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is warning motorists today, Tuesday, Dec. 28 that U.S. 75 in Topeka will be reduced to one lane for a bridge inspection on the Westgate Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The left lane of southbound U.S. 75 will be closed from U.S. 24 to I-70 while crews are
working. Drivers should be prepared for slow-moving traffic through the work zone, which
will be marked by arrow boards, cones and signs.

KDOT advises motorists to stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

