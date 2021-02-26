U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister steps down

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister is resigning his position effective Sunday.

It’s standard procedure for a new presidential administration. McAllister sent his resignation letter to the President earlier this week, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve the United States and Kansas in the U.S. Attorney role. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard will become Acting U.S. Attorney following McAllister’s departure.

For the immediate future, McAllister plans to return to the University of Kansas School of Law, where he was a professor for 25 years before becoming U.S. Attorney.

McAllister spearheaded the reopening of a longstanding unsolved cold case, the death of Alonzo Brooks, who disappeared after a farmhouse party close to La Cygne, Kan. in April 2004. Brooks was found dead in a nearby creek almost a month later. McAllister said he plans to continue to support efforts to pursue and solve cold cases by working with law enforcement and perhaps even establishing a nonprofit entity to financially support and further such investigations.