U.S. Marshal explains how they caught wanted man in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – U.S. Marshals were looking for Nicholas Hirsch from Omaha on Monday.

He was wanted for murdering a 41-year-old man in Omaha and when Kansas Highway Patrol troopers found him at Lake Perry, they chased him more than 20 miles.

The chase ended in Lawrence, and when the chase stopped, Hirsch got out of his car and began firing at officers. They shot back and killed him.

Former Topeka Police Chief Ron Miller was coordinating the efforts to find Hirsch. Omaha police notified the feds after they expected Hirsch left Nebraska.

“Once that happens, all of the Marshall services across the country have access to that information,” Miller said.

Miller had a lead that Hirsch was going to Lake Perry to camp, then coordinated efforts to try and find him.

“We called the Kansas Highway Patrol for them to be able to call in air support and ground troops to go in and see if we could locate that individual in a relatively large area,” Miller said.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s office is investigating. They are trying to talk to witnesses and find any video from that day.