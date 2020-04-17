U.S. Postal Service implements changes to keep customers and employees safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Something that hasn’t seen a whole lot of change because of the coronavirus is getting packages and mail, but the way that’s getting done has.

Spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service Mark Inglett said their delivery procedures have changed to keep mail carriers and customers safe.

Minimizing contact during the delivery process and keeping employees equipped with things like masks, gloves and sanitizer are some of the biggest changes.

“If we have a package for you, we’ll have it on the scanner. We’ll ask for your name and then we’ll input the information,” Inglett said. “We’ll set the package down on your porch and then please give us enough time for us to get away from the package for you, to get your package so that everyone can stay safe and social distance.”

Inside post offices, Inglett said they’ve put up sneeze guards, signage and tape on the ground to remind customers to stand six feet apart.

While they’re asking people to keep their distance from mail carriers, Inglett said a friendly wave is a nice way to show appreciation for postal workers.