U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner hosts job fair to help Kansas end labor shortage

TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner hosted a job fair Tuesday to help encourage Kansans to return to the workforce.

LaTurner, who represents the second district of Kansas, wanted to host the job fair to encourage the community to come out and meet local businesses and explore the available jobs.

Over 50 local businesses including Chick-Fil-A, Pepsico, Mars Wrigley and Topeka Public Schools set up booths inside Stormont Vail Event Centers’ Agricultural Hall to display over 3,000 available jobs.

“The key to continuing our economic recovery is getting Kansans back to work,” LaTurner said. “We have jobs looking for people right now in the state of Kansas. We think it’s really important that these additional unemployment benefits go away and the federal government stop competing with Kansas businesses so folks get back to work.”

There are over 30,000 Kansas residents collecting unemployment benefits and over 50,000 vacant jobs available. For more information about the available jobs through the fair, visit LaTurner’s website.