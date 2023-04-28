TOPEKA (KSNT)- U.S. Representative for Kansas’ Second Congressional District Jake LaTurner joined the 27 News Morning show Friday morning, just after the second legislative override session took place in the Kansas Statehouse on Thursday.

The override session at the statehouse led to several bills becoming law including Senate Bill 180. It’s being deemed the “Women’s Bill of Rights” by supporters, meanwhile, lawmakers in opposition of the bill are referring to it as the “bathroom bill”. It will define biological sex in areas like restrooms and locker rooms across the state.

Representative LaTurner says when it comes to this bill, passing it was “common sense”.

“It’s an unfair situation, so obviously, I’m glad to see the override as states should be the ones making these decisions,” Rep. LaTurner said. “I’m going to do everything I can at the federal level to make sure that is the case.”

Additionally, on Wednesday, April 26, House Republicans passed a bill that would increase the nation’s debt ceiling. The legislation is not law yet, but many members of the GOP are hoping it will help encourage negotiations across the aisle.

Meanwhile, democrats fear this bill would cut funding from other necessary facets such as public safety, health care and education.

“We are 32 trillion dollars in debt at the federal level and it is unsustainable,” Rep. LaTurner said. “We have to do something about this. What House Republicans have said is very reasonable.”

He said that Republicans are okay with increasing the debt limit, but they want to address the underlying issue at hand.

“And that’s what we have done,” LaTurner continued. “We are at the negotiating table and we are the only folks in town who have passed any legislation about this.”

Switching topics during the interview, Representative LaTurner also spoke on his second “100 days in Congress” as this year in Washington will be his second term.

He touted work accomplished so far this term like passing legislation that would give parents a say in their education, helping maximize energy production for those lower costs families, countering concerns with China and defending the hiring of over 80,000 IRS agents.

When asked why Rep. LaTurner focused on these topics specifically, he said he and House Republicans are focusing on getting the chamber “back to work”.

“We are doing exactly what we said we were going to do in the elections this last fall, ” LaTurner continued. “Putting things on the table to force democrats from the Senate and the President to negotiate and hopefully make these things become law.”

Lastly, Representative LaTurner announced there will be a career fair with more than 1,600 positions open from more than 40 different companies.

“Helping Kansans re-enter the workforce is key to growing our economy and strengthening small businesses across our state,” said Congressman LaTurner.

That Career Fair will be at Agriculture Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center located at One Expocentre Drive. It will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3.