FILE- In this Jan. 25, 2016, file photo, House Elections Committee, Secretary of State Kris Kobach speaks in Topeka, Kan. Documents obtained by The Associated Press show Brian Newby told Kobach that he could count on him months before he was hired to head the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. The new executive then decided residents […]

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Republican Party canceled their final U.S. Senate debate scheduled for July 15 Thursday after disagreements on the format, according to a press release.

Republican candidates Bob Hamilton, Kris Kobach and David Lindstrom are refusing to participate in the debate format officials agreed upon in January of 2020.

THREAD: Kansas GOP has cancelled the next U.S. Senate debate. Kobach, Lindstrom and Hamilton boycotted the event because of the new format where candidates would have 15 minutes alone onstage to answer questions. Here's my story: https://t.co/EbQl2K9m4v #ksleg #kssen — Korinne Griffith (@KorinneGriffith) July 2, 2020

Today, I spoke with Dave Lindstrom. He was pleased with the outcome. He said, "I think it was a great win for the state of Kansas because debates are a way for the voters of the state to filter who and what their candidates are standing for." #ksleg #kssen — Korinne Griffith (@KorinneGriffith) July 2, 2020