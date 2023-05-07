TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Baseball and Softball Association held its first ever kick-off carnival hoping to build excitement for the season.

However, the heat seems to have arrived at the right time. Saturday’s heat broke the May 6 temperature record for Topeka.

Hydration is incredibly important in sports, but even more so the higher the temperatures get.

TBSA has precautionary measures in place for extreme heat. They say preparation and safety for their athletes, umpires and fans take precedence.

“We have implemented a lot of heat stroke precautions,” Ashley Mason with the Topeka Softball & Baseball Association said. “Our coaches are supposed to be aware of that. We as board members make sure we take those measures. Providing water, providing rags, and doing everything we can to keep these kids safe.”

TBSA is located next to Dornwood Spray Park in Southeast Topeka. They say athletes and their families will often take a dip in the spray park.

TBSA tells 27 News they routinely monitor temperatures throughout the season to decide if any games should be canceled. The season starts on May 30.