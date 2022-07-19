TOPEKA (KSNT) – With summer nearing its end, one Kansas school district is preparing to welcome Ukrainian refugees to class this fall.

This year, 20 children from Ukraine, refugees from the ongoing war with Russia, will attend Topeka Public Schools. They will go to Jardine Elementary, Jardine Middle School and Topeka High School. The district is offering special services to help integrate the students while keeping them together for support.

27 News got a look at the newcomer room at Jardine Middle School. This is where students who aren’t familiar with the country will learn skills to help them adjust to living in Topeka. The district is also providing supplies, transportation to and from school and interpreters to make the Ukrainian’s transition to the capital city as smooth as possible.

“It really is something that aligns with what we believe with who we are as a district,” said Dr. Pilar Mejia, Director of Cultural Innovation. “Supporting all people from any background, from any need, and just providing that platform for them to receive the best educational experience that they can.”

This Thursday the district is holding in-person enrollment. Families can stop by their student’s to get set up.