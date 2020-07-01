UNDER CONSTRUCTION: Emporia Zoo begins $4.3 million renovation

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia Zoo is in the early stages of a $4.3 million renovation project. The zoo has opened a temporary entrance on the west end while the zoo’s main entrance undergoes reconstruction.

The pond near the main entrance has been drained and dredged. Zoo Director Lisa Keith said the it is getting new rocks and landscaping, as well as an island for ducks and turtles. It’s also being reworked to incorporate a new memorial area.

“It’s going to be a nice beautiful area for loved ones to come and remember those that passed on,” Keith said. “The entrance will be a beautiful new entrance. Before it looked like a maintenance gate. Now it will be obvious it’s the entrance to the zoo.”

Keith said the zoo has also started construction on a new kookaburra exhibit. The zoo also has plans for a new river otter exhibit and an education center expansion.

The current projects are expected to finish up in the next six months. Keith said other projects, like the otter exhibit and education center, will be constructed in the next two to three years.

The Emporia Zoo is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. However, Keith said roughly half the zoo is currently blocked off due to the entrance construction.