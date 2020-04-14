Unemployment claim issues leave local dad frustrated and concerned

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans are having trouble getting financial help from the state’s Department of Labor. People trying to file for unemployment are being met with website issues and busy phone lines.

Logan Roberts is one of the people who has been experiencing the issues firsthand. The Topeka man was laid off from his job as a heavy equipment operator two weeks ago.

He’s been trying to file for unemployment ever since.

“We’re having real big problems, it’s scary,” Roberts said.

The Kansas Department of Labor has been transparent about the issues. Unemployment Insurance Director Laurel Klein Searles said on Monday that the website is experiencing extreme technical difficulties.

“It may sound like we’re making excuses. We’re not trying to make excuses. We’re trying to let you know what is going on,” Searles said.

Governor Kelly said there are dozens of experts coming together to work on fixing the issues.

“You can’t change decades of neglect over 40 years overnight,” Kelly said. “I know this process has been frustrating. We will continue to build capacity for those seeking to make unemployment claims and we will look to finally address those information technology challenges once and for all.”

But their promise to keep working on it does nothing right now for the families in need.

“We worry about staying healthy and safe from getting the coronavirus and you have to worry about supporting your family and having an income coming in,” Roberts said.

Now his family is growing, with a baby boy on the way. Which makes all of the unemployment dead ends even more concerning for them.

“I’m going to have to figure out something, a way to provide for my kids. I love what I do, heavy equipment operator, but I’ve got to figure out something to do,” Roberts said.

When the coronavirus outbreak started, the Department of Labor said it only had 20 people answering calls, but now the department has more than 100. Employees promise they are making every effort to push through the issues and get Kansans the help they need.

According to Governor Kelly, at this time last year there were 1,400 claims a week. This year there are about 50,000 claims a week.