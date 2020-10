TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn University Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a vehicle involved in a theft.

Shawnee County Crime Stoppers identified the car in surveillance photos.

The theft involved more than $50,000 worth of items. It occurred in the early morning hours of October 29th at the WU Tech campus on SW Huntoon.

Do you recognize this vehicle? @Washburn_PD is attempting to identify it after more than $50,000 worth of items were taken in a burglary on October 29.



To stay anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call us at 785-234-0007 or go online to http://shawneecountycrimestoppers.com.